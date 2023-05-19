Is Paying One Year’s Rent Upfront Worth It To Avoid a Monthly Payment Hike?

You found your dream apartment, got settled in, and fit your budget around rent payments. But one day, you receive a letter from your landlord notifying you that their raising the rent.

Sound familiar? In a post-pandemic economy, property owners have been struggling to keep up with rising real estate costs, interest rates and inflation. And they’ve been increasing rental rates to keep up. In 2021, rents increased by 15%, and they were up another 6.2% last year. There’s no telling what rental prices will look like in 2023, but there’s always a chance your rent could go up.

One way to prevent rent hikes is by locking in your price for an extended period of time. However, that might require more extreme measures on your part, such as paying a year’s worth of rent upfront (especially if you’re on a month-to-month lease).

So when does this strategy make sense? And should you consider it? Here’s what to know.

Why Pay Extra Rent Upfront?

Paying one year’s rent upfront may be a great option to get a good price on rent, according to Sebastian Jania, a real estate expert with Ontario Property Buyers. “In today’s market where vacancies are at a low and landlord concerns about non-payment are at a high, an act like this may be just enough to seal a deal,” he said. “For someone that wants to make this amount fixed, and minimize the chance that their landlord will raise rent throughout the year, a rent paid in advance may eliminate this [concern].”

This is also an effective strategy for securing a rental in a competitive market, or when your credit isn’t in great shape.

Why?

“Money upfront, in full, can speak volumes,” said Stacy Brown, director of technical training at Real Property Management, a Neighborly company. “The quick influx of revenue could potentially assist the landlord with the acquisition of other properties or assist with capital improvements.” In other words, paying extra rent ahead of time can be a win-win for you and the property owner.

Downsides of Paying Rent Ahead of Time

Of course, putting that kind of money up for a rental has its challenges. Jania said the downsides to this approach are twofold. For one, you could discover a cheaper rental somewhere else, but because a full year’s rent has been paid upfront, you’re stuck in your current place (as forfeiting that money wouldn’t be worth a slightly lower rent price). “Further, this may not be such a good idea if the rent amount you are paying is a financial stretch for you,” he said. “You do not want to be in a situation where you need the money due to a job loss or circumstance change and you’re not able to access it because it is locked up for the one year period.”

Brown added that renters may find themselves short on funds for expenses they may not have considered before moving in, such as utility deposits, pest control, window coverings or furniture to suit the new home.

Should I Pay a Year’s Rent Upfront to Avoid a Payment Hike?

Overall, Brown says paying a year’s worth of rent upfront is not a commonplace occurrence, but it’s also not unheard of. Doing this may help you lock in a lower rent and prevent your landlord from hiking monthly payments over the next 12 months.

However, this strategy certainly isn’t necessary, especially now that the housing market has cooled. “If the market you live in or wish to live in has a steady rental rate and enough housing choices, or if a potential renter has good credit and rental history, paying rent upfront may not be necessary,” Brown said. “Putting those funds to use in a money market would yield better results.”

