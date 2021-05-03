Is Patterson-UTI Energy's (NASDAQ:PTEN) Share Price Gain Of 107% Well Earned?

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 107%. It's even up 7.0% in the last week. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 69% lower than it was three years ago.

Given that Patterson-UTI Energy didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Patterson-UTI Energy actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 58%. We're a little surprised to see the share price pop 107% in the last year. It just goes to show the market doesn't always pay attention to the reported numbers. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:PTEN Earnings and Revenue Growth May 3rd 2021

Patterson-UTI Energy is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Patterson-UTI Energy will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Patterson-UTI Energy, it has a TSR of 111% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Patterson-UTI Energy shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 111% over the last year. That's including the dividend. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 10% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Patterson-UTI Energy better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Patterson-UTI Energy is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

