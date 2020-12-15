Is Patterson Companies (PDCO) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Patterson Companies (PDCO) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Patterson Companies is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 927 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PDCO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PDCO's full-year earnings has moved 23% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, PDCO has returned 52.49% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 5.56%. This means that Patterson Companies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, PDCO is a member of the Medical - Dental Supplies industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.18% so far this year, so PDCO is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on PDCO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

