Is Patterson Companies (PDCO) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Patterson Cos. (PDCO) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Patterson Cos. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1114 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Patterson Cos. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PDCO's full-year earnings has moved 6.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, PDCO has gained about 22% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -3.4%. This shows that Patterson Cos. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Abcam PLC Sponsored ADR (ABCM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 39.8%.

Over the past three months, Abcam PLC Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Patterson Cos. is a member of the Medical - Dental Supplies industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15.3% so far this year, meaning that PDCO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Abcam PLC Sponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry. Currently, this 96-stock industry is ranked #98. The industry has moved -3.2% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Patterson Cos. and Abcam PLC Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Abcam PLC Sponsored ADR (ABCM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.