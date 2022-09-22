Is Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) A Risky Investment?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Patterson Companies's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Patterson Companies had US$642.0m in debt in July 2022; about the same as the year before. However, it also had US$153.2m in cash, and so its net debt is US$488.8m. NasdaqGS:PDCO Debt to Equity History September 22nd 2022

How Healthy Is Patterson Companies' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Patterson Companies had liabilities of US$1.04b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$687.8m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$153.2m as well as receivables valued at US$589.6m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$988.5m.

Patterson Companies has a market capitalization of US$2.52b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

We'd say that Patterson Companies's moderate net debt to EBITDA ratio ( being 1.5), indicates prudence when it comes to debt. And its strong interest cover of 1k times, makes us even more comfortable. In addition to that, we're happy to report that Patterson Companies has boosted its EBIT by 37%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Patterson Companies can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, Patterson Companies saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Our View

Based on what we've seen Patterson Companies is not finding it easy, given its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow, but the other factors we considered give us cause to be optimistic. There's no doubt that its ability to to cover its interest expense with its EBIT is pretty flash. It's also worth noting that Patterson Companies is in the Healthcare industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. Considering this range of data points, we think Patterson Companies is in a good position to manage its debt levels. Having said that, the load is sufficiently heavy that we would recommend any shareholders keep a close eye on it. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Patterson Companies (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

