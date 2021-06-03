Is Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Potentially Undervalued?

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Patterson Companies’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Patterson Companies?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 31%, trading at US$33.50 compared to my intrinsic value of $25.50. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Patterson Companies’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Patterson Companies look like?

NasdaqGS:PDCO Earnings and Revenue Growth June 3rd 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Patterson Companies' revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in PDCO’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe PDCO should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PDCO for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for PDCO, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Be aware that Patterson Companies is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

If you are no longer interested in Patterson Companies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

