Is Patrick Industries (PATK) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Patrick Industries (PATK) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PATK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.03, which compares to its industry's average of 6.36. Over the last 12 months, PATK's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.95 and as low as 5.03, with a median of 8.53.

Investors will also notice that PATK has a PEG ratio of 1.10. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. PATK's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.16. Over the past 52 weeks, PATK's PEG has been as high as 1.58 and as low as 0.95, with a median of 1.05.

We should also highlight that PATK has a P/B ratio of 1.89. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. PATK's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.10. Over the past 12 months, PATK's P/B has been as high as 3.89 and as low as 1.63, with a median of 2.74.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. PATK has a P/S ratio of 0.34. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.99.

Finally, we should also recognize that PATK has a P/CF ratio of 3.93. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 6.47. Over the past 52 weeks, PATK's P/CF has been as high as 10.85 and as low as 3.39, with a median of 6.19.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Patrick Industries is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, PATK sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

