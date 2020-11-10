Is Patrick Industries (PATK) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Patrick Industries (PATK). PATK is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 12.17, which compares to its industry's average of 17.75. PATK's Forward P/E has been as high as 24.07 and as low as 4.43, with a median of 12.72, all within the past year.

PATK is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.28. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. PATK's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.55. Within the past year, PATK's PEG has been as high as 10.81 and as low as 0.64, with a median of 1.70.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. PATK has a P/S ratio of 0.56. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.34.

Finally, we should also recognize that PATK has a P/CF ratio of 9.21. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. PATK's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 16.63. Over the past 52 weeks, PATK's P/CF has been as high as 11.61 and as low as 2.83, with a median of 7.99.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Patrick Industries's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, PATK looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

