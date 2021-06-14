Is Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Party City Holdco's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Party City Holdco had US$1.49b of debt at March 2021, down from US$1.94b a year prior. On the flip side, it has US$83.8m in cash leading to net debt of about US$1.41b.

How Healthy Is Party City Holdco's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:PRTY Debt to Equity History June 14th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Party City Holdco had liabilities of US$569.6m due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.05b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$83.8m and US$150.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$2.39b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$1.12b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Party City Holdco would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Party City Holdco shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (11.3), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 0.69 times the interest expense. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. Even worse, Party City Holdco saw its EBIT tank 46% over the last 12 months. If earnings keep going like that over the long term, it has a snowball's chance in hell of paying off that debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Party City Holdco can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Considering the last three years, Party City Holdco actually recorded a cash outflow, overall. Debt is usually more expensive, and almost always more risky in the hands of a company with negative free cash flow. Shareholders ought to hope for an improvement.

Our View

To be frank both Party City Holdco's EBIT growth rate and its track record of staying on top of its total liabilities make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. And even its net debt to EBITDA fails to inspire much confidence. Considering everything we've mentioned above, it's fair to say that Party City Holdco is carrying heavy debt load. If you play with fire you risk getting burnt, so we'd probably give this stock a wide berth. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Party City Holdco you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

