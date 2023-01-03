Is Parnassus Mid-Cap Investor (PARMX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

On the lookout for a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? Starting with Parnassus Mid-Cap Investor (PARMX) should not be a possibility at this time. PARMX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 5 (Strong Sell), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

Parnassus is based in San Francisco, CA, and is the manager of PARMX. Parnassus Mid-Cap Investor debuted in April of 2005. Since then, PARMX has accumulated assets of about $537.49 million, according to the most recently available information. Matthew Gershuny is the fund's current manager and has held that role since October of 2008.

Performance

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. PARMX has a 5-year annualized total return of 5.67% and is in the bottom third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of 3.87%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 20.35%, the standard deviation of PARMX over the past three years is 21.25%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 18.29% compared to the category average of 17.93%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

With a 5-year beta of 0.93, the fund is likely to be less volatile than the market average. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. The fund has produced a negative alpha over the past 5 years of -4.12, which shows that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, PARMX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.96% compared to the category average of 1.14%. So, PARMX is actually cheaper than its peers from a cost perspective.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $2,000; each subsequent investment needs to be at least $50.

Bottom Line

Overall, Parnassus Mid-Cap Investor ( PARMX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively weak performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a somewhat weak choice for investors right now.

