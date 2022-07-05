Is Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund (PARMX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Looking for a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? You may want to consider Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund (PARMX) as a possible option. PARMX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

Parnassus is based in San Francisco, CA, and is the manager of PARMX. Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund made its debut in April of 2005, and since then, PARMX has accumulated about $627.52 million in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund is currently managed by Matthew Gershuny who has been in charge of the fund since October of 2008.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 7.79%, and is in the bottom third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 8.12%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, PARMX's standard deviation comes in at 18.66%, compared to the category average of 18.08%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 16.32% compared to the category average of 16.25%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

With a 5-year beta of 0.92, the fund is likely to be less volatile than the market average. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. With a negative alpha of -4.02, managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Examining the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is principally on equities that are traded in the United States.

As of the last filing date, the mutual fund has 79.02% of its assets in stocks, which have an average market capitalization of $25.37 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Technology Retail Trade Industrial Cyclical

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, PARMX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.96% compared to the category average of 1.15%. From a cost perspective, PARMX is actually cheaper than its peers.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $2,000, investors should also note that each subsequent investment needs to be at least $50.

Bottom Line

Overall, Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund ( PARMX ) has a neutral Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively weak performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund ( PARMX ) looks like a somewhat average choice for investors right now.

