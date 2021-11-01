Is Park Aerospace Corp.'s (NYSE:PKE) Stock On A Downtrend As A Result Of Its Poor Financials?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Park Aerospace's (NYSE:PKE) recent performance, when its stock has declined 13% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually driven by a company’s fundamentals over the long term, which in this case look pretty weak, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Park Aerospace's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Park Aerospace is:

5.0% = US$6.8m ÷ US$137m (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.05.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Park Aerospace's Earnings Growth And 5.0% ROE

At first glance, Park Aerospace's ROE doesn't look very promising. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 13%. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 6.2% seen by Park Aerospace was probably the result of it having a lower ROE. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

So, as a next step, we compared Park Aerospace's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 14% in the same period.

NYSE:PKE Past Earnings Growth November 1st 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Park Aerospace's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Park Aerospace Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 98% (implying that 2.0% of the profits are retained), most of Park Aerospace's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent. Our risks dashboard should have the 2 risks we have identified for Park Aerospace.

Moreover, Park Aerospace has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Conclusion

On the whole, Park Aerospace's performance is quite a big let-down. Particularly, its ROE is a huge disappointment, not to mention its lack of proper reinvestment into the business. As a result its earnings growth has also been quite disappointing. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. To gain further insights into Park Aerospace's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

