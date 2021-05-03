Is PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is PAR Technology's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2020, PAR Technology had US$106.5m of debt, up from US$63.0m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$180.7m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$74.2m.

How Healthy Is PAR Technology's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:PAR Debt to Equity History May 3rd 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that PAR Technology had liabilities of US$40.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$115.4m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$180.7m and US$43.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$68.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that PAR Technology could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, PAR Technology boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if PAR Technology can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, PAR Technology reported revenue of US$214m, which is a gain of 14%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is PAR Technology?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And in the last year PAR Technology had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$29m and booked a US$37m accounting loss. However, it has net cash of US$74.2m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that PAR Technology is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.