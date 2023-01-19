Is Par Pacific (PARR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Par Pacific (PARR). PARR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 5.34 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 5.57. Over the past 52 weeks, PARR's Forward P/E has been as high as 44.68 and as low as 3.01, with a median of 10.66.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. PARR has a P/S ratio of 0.21. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.31.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that PARR has a P/CF ratio of 3.66. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. PARR's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 4.55. PARR's P/CF has been as high as 81.36 and as low as -19.79, with a median of 3.65, all within the past year.

If you're looking for another solid Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing value stock, take a look at PBF Energy (PBF). PBF is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Furthermore, PBF Energy holds a P/B ratio of 1.01 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 2.05. PBF's P/B has been as high as 2.09, as low as 0.74, with a median of 1.07 over the past 12 months.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Par Pacific and PBF Energy are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, PARR and PBF feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.