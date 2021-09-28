Is Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE:PARR) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Par Pacific Holdings Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Par Pacific Holdings had US$571.0m of debt in June 2021, down from US$716.0m, one year before. However, it also had US$174.3m in cash, and so its net debt is US$396.7m.

A Look At Par Pacific Holdings' Liabilities

NYSE:PARR Debt to Equity History September 28th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Par Pacific Holdings had liabilities of US$1.37b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$985.0m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$174.3m and US$210.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.97b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$999.2m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, Par Pacific Holdings would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Par Pacific Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Par Pacific Holdings made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$3.5b, which is a fall of 22%. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did Par Pacific Holdings's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). Indeed, it lost a very considerable US$287m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above make us nervous about the company. We'd want to see some strong near-term improvements before getting too interested in the stock. Not least because it had negative free cash flow of US$117m over the last twelve months. That means it's on the risky side of things. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Par Pacific Holdings that you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

