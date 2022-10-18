Is Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL). PANL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 2.23, which compares to its industry's average of 4.30. Over the last 12 months, PANL's Forward P/E has been as high as 5.77 and as low as 2.11, with a median of 3.48.

Investors should also recognize that PANL has a P/B ratio of 0.63. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.12. Over the past 12 months, PANL's P/B has been as high as 1 and as low as 0.56, with a median of 0.69.

Finally, our model also underscores that PANL has a P/CF ratio of 1.82. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. PANL's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 2.94. Within the past 12 months, PANL's P/CF has been as high as 2.89 and as low as 1.69, with a median of 2.09.

If you're looking for another solid Transportation - Shipping value stock, take a look at Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP). TNP is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Tsakos Energy Navigation sports a P/B ratio of 0.24 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.12. In the past 52 weeks, TNP's P/B has been as high as 0.25, as low as 0.10, with a median of 0.13.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Pangaea Logistics Solutions and Tsakos Energy Navigation are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, PANL and TNP sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.



