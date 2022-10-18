Is Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Pangaea Logistics (PANL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Pangaea Logistics is one of 138 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Pangaea Logistics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PANL's full-year earnings has moved 23.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, PANL has moved about 25.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 22.3% on average. As we can see, Pangaea Logistics is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, Teekay Tankers (TNK), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 192.4%.

For Teekay Tankers, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5860% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Pangaea Logistics belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Teekay Tankers is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Pangaea Logistics and Teekay Tankers as they could maintain their solid performance.





