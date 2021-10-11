Is Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PANL and the rest of the Transportation group's stocks.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions is one of 141 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PANL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PANL's full-year earnings has moved 37.14% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, PANL has moved about 83.39% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 5.06%. This means that Pangaea Logistics Solutions is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, PANL belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 62.89% so far this year, so PANL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to PANL as it looks to continue its solid performance.

