Is Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL). PANL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Another notable valuation metric for PANL is its P/B ratio of 1.03. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. PANL's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.40. Over the past 12 months, PANL's P/B has been as high as 1.17 and as low as 0.65, with a median of 0.80.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. PANL has a P/S ratio of 0.77. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.3.

Finally, we should also recognize that PANL has a P/CF ratio of 5.23. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. PANL's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 5.79. PANL's P/CF has been as high as 5.98 and as low as 2.13, with a median of 3.73, all within the past year.

Teekay Tankers (TNK) may be another strong Transportation - Shipping stock to add to your shortlist. TNK is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Teekay Tankers is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 4.25 while its PEG ratio sits at 1.42. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 6.06 and average PEG ratio of 0.41.

