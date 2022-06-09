Is Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL). PANL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.65. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.47. Over the past year, PANL's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.56 and as low as 2.53, with a median of 4.39.

Another notable valuation metric for PANL is its P/B ratio of 0.98. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.29. PANL's P/B has been as high as 1.04 and as low as 0.56, with a median of 0.77, over the past year.

Finally, investors should note that PANL has a P/CF ratio of 2.83. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 3.82. PANL's P/CF has been as high as 5.61 and as low as 1.84, with a median of 2.53, all within the past year.

Investors could also keep in mind Safe Bulkers (SB), an Transportation - Shipping stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Safe Bulkers also has a P/B ratio of 0.87 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.29. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.12, as low as 0.58, with a median of 0.76.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Pangaea Logistics Solutions and Safe Bulkers's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PANL and SB is an impressive value stock right now.

