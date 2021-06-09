Is Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Pangaea Logistics Solutions' (NASDAQ:PANL) stock is up by a considerable 23% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Pangaea Logistics Solutions' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Pangaea Logistics Solutions is:

11% = US$26m ÷ US$242m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.11 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions' Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To begin with, Pangaea Logistics Solutions seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 8.0% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This probably laid the ground for Pangaea Logistics Solutions' moderate 16% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Pangaea Logistics Solutions' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 29% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NasdaqCM:PANL Past Earnings Growth June 9th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Pangaea Logistics Solutions''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Pangaea Logistics Solutions Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a low three-year median payout ratio of 15%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 85% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

While Pangaea Logistics Solutions has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Pangaea Logistics Solutions' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Pangaea Logistics Solutions visit our risks dashboard for free.

