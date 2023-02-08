Is Panasonic (PCRFY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Panasonic (PCRFY). PCRFY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.06, while its industry has an average P/E of 15. Over the past year, PCRFY's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.84 and as low as 9.25, with a median of 10.81.

Investors should also note that PCRFY holds a PEG ratio of 1.41. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. PCRFY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.16. PCRFY's PEG has been as high as 1.64 and as low as 0.37, with a median of 1.28, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for PCRFY is its P/B ratio of 0.75. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. PCRFY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.72. Over the past 12 months, PCRFY's P/B has been as high as 0.99 and as low as 0.59, with a median of 0.73.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. PCRFY has a P/S ratio of 0.34. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.82.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that PCRFY has a P/CF ratio of 4.28. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 5.70. PCRFY's P/CF has been as high as 5.02 and as low as 3.34, with a median of 3.97, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Panasonic is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, PCRFY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.