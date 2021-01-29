Is Panasonic (PCRFY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Panasonic (PCRFY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Panasonic is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 249 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PCRFY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PCRFY's full-year earnings has moved 36.46% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, PCRFY has gained about 17.93% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 0.47% on average. This means that Panasonic is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, PCRFY is a member of the Audio Video Production industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 4.45% so far this year, so PCRFY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on PCRFY as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

