Is Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PCRFY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 14.08 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 20.04. Over the past year, PCRFY's Forward P/E has been as high as 23.13 and as low as 10.24, with a median of 17.56.

We also note that PCRFY holds a PEG ratio of 1.53. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. PCRFY's industry has an average PEG of 3.85 right now. PCRFY's PEG has been as high as 7.06 and as low as 1.53, with a median of 5.03, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for PCRFY is its P/B ratio of 1.31. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.61. Over the past 12 months, PCRFY's P/B has been as high as 1.49 and as low as 0.86, with a median of 1.14.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that PCRFY has a P/CF ratio of 6.14. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 7.69. Within the past 12 months, PCRFY's P/CF has been as high as 7 and as low as 5.74, with a median of 6.37.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Panasonic Corp. Is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, PCRFY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

