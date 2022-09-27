Is Palo Alto Networks Stock the Best Cybersecurity Play?

Motley Fool contributor Nick Rossolillo talks about why he owns Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) stock. This cybersecurity company recently took on a bold acquisition strategy. Is it working?

Check out the video to find out and hear Nick's full thoughts!

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Sep. 26, 2022. The video was published on Sep. 27, 2022.

Nicholas Rossolillo has positions in Palo Alto Networks. Zane Fracek has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palo Alto Networks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Zane Fracek is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.