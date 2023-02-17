Is Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Palantir Technologies Inc. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 344 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Palantir Technologies Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLTR's full-year earnings has moved 188.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, PLTR has moved about 51.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 8.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Palantir Technologies Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 51.4%.

Over the past three months, SoFi Technologies, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Palantir Technologies Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 199 individual stocks and currently sits at #104 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 17.3% so far this year, meaning that PLTR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. SoFi Technologies, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Palantir Technologies Inc. and SoFi Technologies, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

