Is Palantir Stock a Definite Buy Right Now?

In this video, I will be talking about the current state of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), which was recently ranked the No. 1 artificial intelligence software platform in 2021 market share and revenue, beating the likes of Microsoft, IBM, Amazon's AWS, and Alphabet. But that's not all; the company continues to ink new partnership deals.

For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Sept. 21, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 22, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Palantir Technologies Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Amazon and Palantir Technologies Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, Microsoft, and Palantir Technologies Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.