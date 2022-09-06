Is PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is PagSeguro Digital's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2022 PagSeguro Digital had debt of R$1.30b, up from none in one year. However, it does have R$1.48b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of R$180.0m. NYSE:PAGS Debt to Equity History September 6th 2022

How Strong Is PagSeguro Digital's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that PagSeguro Digital had liabilities of R$20.9b due within a year, and liabilities of R$2.09b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of R$1.48b and R$26.2b worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has R$4.67b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

It's good to see that PagSeguro Digital has plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, suggesting conservative management of liabilities. Due to its strong net asset position, it is not likely to face issues with its lenders. Succinctly put, PagSeguro Digital boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In addition to that, we're happy to report that PagSeguro Digital has boosted its EBIT by 75%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine PagSeguro Digital's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. PagSeguro Digital may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, PagSeguro Digital recorded negative free cash flow, in total. Debt is far more risky for companies with unreliable free cash flow, so shareholders should be hoping that the past expenditure will produce free cash flow in the future.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case PagSeguro Digital has R$180.0m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 75% over the last year. So we don't have any problem with PagSeguro Digital's use of debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for PagSeguro Digital you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

