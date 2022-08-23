Is PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does PagerDuty Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that PagerDuty had US$281.5m in debt in April 2022; about the same as the year before. But it also has US$467.5m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$185.9m net cash. NYSE:PD Debt to Equity History August 23rd 2022

How Healthy Is PagerDuty's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that PagerDuty had liabilities of US$219.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$308.6m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$467.5m and US$60.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So its total liabilities are just about perfectly matched by its shorter-term, liquid assets.

This state of affairs indicates that PagerDuty's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the US$2.25b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, PagerDuty boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine PagerDuty's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year PagerDuty wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 33%, to US$303m. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is PagerDuty?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And we do note that PagerDuty had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$18m and booked a US$118m accounting loss. With only US$185.9m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, PagerDuty may be on a path to profitability. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with PagerDuty (including 1 which is concerning) .

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

