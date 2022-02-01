Is PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does PagerDuty Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of October 2021, PagerDuty had US$280.6m of debt, up from US$214.2m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$545.3m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$264.7m.

NYSE:PD Debt to Equity History February 1st 2022

A Look At PagerDuty's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that PagerDuty had liabilities of US$195.9m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$312.8m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$545.3m as well as receivables valued at US$54.0m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$90.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that PagerDuty has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, PagerDuty boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if PagerDuty can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, PagerDuty reported revenue of US$262m, which is a gain of 31%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is PagerDuty?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And in the last year PagerDuty had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$9.2m of cash and made a loss of US$101m. With only US$264.7m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. PagerDuty's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with PagerDuty .

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

