Is Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PTVE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.79, which compares to its industry's average of 12.42. Over the past 52 weeks, PTVE's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.10 and as low as 9.59, with a median of 11.38.

Investors will also notice that PTVE has a PEG ratio of 0.85. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. PTVE's industry has an average PEG of 1.06 right now. PTVE's PEG has been as high as 0.86 and as low as 0.80, with a median of 0.82, all within the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. PTVE has a P/S ratio of 0.46. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.74.

Finally, investors should note that PTVE has a P/CF ratio of 6.57. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. PTVE's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 12.70. Over the past year, PTVE's P/CF has been as high as 7.17 and as low as 2.09, with a median of 2.88.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Pactiv Evergreen's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, PTVE looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

