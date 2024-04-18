Is Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 286 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PTVE's full-year earnings has moved 7.1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, PTVE has returned 3.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -3.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is QuantaSing Group Limited Unsponsored ADR (QSG). The stock is up 125.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for QuantaSing Group Limited Unsponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 57.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is a member of the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.4% so far this year, meaning that PTVE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

QuantaSing Group Limited Unsponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Schools industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #20. The industry has moved -0.9% so far this year.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. and QuantaSing Group Limited Unsponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

