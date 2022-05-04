Is Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Packaging Corp. (PKG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Packaging Corp. is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 229 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Packaging Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PKG's full-year earnings has moved 11.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, PKG has returned 18.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 13.4% on average. As we can see, Packaging Corp. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Sonoco (SON), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 6.1%.

In Sonoco's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 38.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Packaging Corp. belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.3% so far this year, so PKG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Sonoco is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Packaging Corp. and Sonoco as they could maintain their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.