Is Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Packaging Corp. (PKG) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Packaging Corp. is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 229 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Packaging Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PKG's full-year earnings has moved 11.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, PKG has returned 2.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -24.2% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Packaging Corp. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Titan International (TWI) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 70.4%.

The consensus estimate for Titan International's current year EPS has increased 94% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Packaging Corp. belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 7.1% so far this year, meaning that PKG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Titan International falls under the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #90. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -3.8%.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Packaging Corp. and Titan International as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.