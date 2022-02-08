Is Packaging Corp. (PKG) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Packaging Corp. (PKG) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Packaging Corp. is one of 224 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Packaging Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PKG's full-year earnings has moved 12.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that PKG has returned about 9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -8.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Packaging Corp. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Silgan Holdings (SLGN) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1.9%.

For Silgan Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Packaging Corp. belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 4% so far this year, so PKG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Silgan Holdings falls under the Containers - Metal and Glass industry. Currently, this industry has 3 stocks and is ranked #50. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -2.2%.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Packaging Corp. and Silgan Holdings as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.