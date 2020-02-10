Is Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PCRX and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals is one of 902 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PCRX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PCRX's full-year earnings has moved 8.11% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, PCRX has returned 4.48% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 2.29% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Pacira Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, PCRX is a member of the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 175 individual companies and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.36% so far this year, so PCRX is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track PCRX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

