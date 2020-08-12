Is Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Pacira BioSciences is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 901 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PCRX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PCRX's full-year earnings has moved 20.47% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, PCRX has gained about 32.36% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 0.63% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Pacira BioSciences is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, PCRX belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 170 individual stocks and currently sits at #163 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.50% this year, meaning that PCRX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on PCRX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

