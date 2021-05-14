Is Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Popular Amongst Institutions?

The big shareholder groups in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$204m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp?

NasdaqGS:PMBC Ownership Breakdown May 14th 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Pacific Mercantile Bancorp does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:PMBC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 14th 2021

It would appear that 22% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Patriot Financial Partners, L.P. is currently the largest shareholder, with 17% of shares outstanding. Fourthstone LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 9.9% of common stock, and Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. holds about 8.8% of the company stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Bradford Dinsmore directly holds 0.6% of the total shares outstanding.

We also observed that the top 6 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp. In their own names, insiders own US$6.7m worth of stock in the US$204m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 13% stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 23%, private equity firms could influence the Pacific Mercantile Bancorp board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Pacific Mercantile Bancorp .

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

