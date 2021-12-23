Is Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Pacific Biosciences of California's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Pacific Biosciences of California had US$895.9m of debt, an increase on none, over one year. But it also has US$1.08b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$184.0m net cash.

A Look At Pacific Biosciences of California's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:PACB Debt to Equity History December 23rd 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Pacific Biosciences of California had liabilities of US$55.6m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.14b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$1.08b in cash and US$23.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$89.5m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This state of affairs indicates that Pacific Biosciences of California's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the US$4.80b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Pacific Biosciences of California boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Pacific Biosciences of California's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Pacific Biosciences of California reported revenue of US$122m, which is a gain of 53%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Pacific Biosciences of California?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Pacific Biosciences of California lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$97m and booked a US$37m accounting loss. With only US$184.0m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Pacific Biosciences of California may be on a path to profitability. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Pacific Biosciences of California (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

