Is Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Pacific Biosciences of California Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2021 Pacific Biosciences of California had US$895.7m of debt, an increase on none, over one year. But it also has US$1.16b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$264.6m net cash.

How Healthy Is Pacific Biosciences of California's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:PACB Debt to Equity History June 15th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Pacific Biosciences of California had liabilities of US$33.7m due within a year, and liabilities of US$938.6m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.16b and US$12.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$200.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Pacific Biosciences of California could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Pacific Biosciences of California has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Pacific Biosciences of California can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Pacific Biosciences of California wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 2.5%, to US$92m. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is Pacific Biosciences of California?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And in the last year Pacific Biosciences of California had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$80m and booked a US$59m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of US$264.6m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Pacific Biosciences of California you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

