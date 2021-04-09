Is Paccar's Stock Trading At Its Near Term Potential?

[Updated 04/07/2021] Paccar Update

Having grown 60% since the end of 2018, Paccar’s stock (NASDAQ: PCAR) has reached its near term potential. Paccar, one of the largest manufacturers of medium- and heavy-duty trucks saw its stock grow by 61% from $57 at the end of 2018 to near $92 now, compared to the S&P 500 which also gained 62% since the end of 2018. The company has seen revenue and earnings rising over recent years before the Covid-19 pandemic, while its P/E multiple has also risen. Our dashboard ‘Buy or Sell Paccar’s Stock‘ has the underlying numbers.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, PCAR saw its revenue fall in 2020 by 27% to $18.7 billion as businesses focused on only core operational expenses. The company recorded a fall in earnings to $3.74 per share compared to $6.88 in the previous year due to the pandemic. Further, the company reported $2.99 billion of cash inflows from operating activities for the year.

We don’t expect the stock price to move upwards as it has already recovered past its pre-Covid high of $82. Further, the coronavirus cases are rising again across regions which doesn’t bode well for automotive companies including Paccar as the fear of new restrictions remains. This could result in reduction of consumer spending which, in turn, will affect Paccar’s revenues and earnings for 2021.

[Updated 10/20/2020] Paccar Stock: Time For Paccar’s Drive Higher To Slow?

After more than an 80% rise from its March lows of this year, at the current price near $90 per share, we believe Paccar’s stock (NASDAQ: PCAR) is overvalued. Paccar, one of the largest manufacturers of medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the world, saw its stock increase from $50 to $90 since March 23rd compared to the S&P 500 which increased almost 56% from its recent lows. The stock has outperformed the market and was at a 52-week high recently. The stock seems to be poised to fall as the rise in price has been despite a high decline in revenue in Q2 2020 (down by 53% y-o-y). Earnings for Q2 2020 also fell to $0.43 (down by 76% y-o-y).

The 30% rise in PCAR stock price between FY 2017 to FY 2019 is justified by the growth in earnings during those two years. Paccar’s Revenue increased 32% from $19.5 billion in 2017 to $25.6 billion in 2020. This effect was amplified by margins increasing from 8.6% to 9.3% during this period. On a per share basis, earnings went up from $4.76 to $6.88. Higher revenue and margins were driven by an increase in Truck deliveries primarily in US and Canada.

During the same period, the P/E multiple declined from 14x to 11x. This was because the rise in stock price was lower than the growth in EPS. While the company’s P/E is now 13x there is a downside risk when the current P/E is compared to levels seen in the past years. P/E of 11x end of 2019 and 9x as recently as late 2018.

Where Is The Stock Headed?

The global spread of coronavirus led to lockdown in various cities across the globe, which affected industrial and economic activity. With the majority of people working from home, the demand for Paccar’s trucks has drastically reduced. The company saw truck deliveries decline to 18.1K, down by 65% y-o-y in Q2 2020. For the second quarter revenue was recorded at $3.1 billion, down by 53% y-o-y.

The actual recovery and its timing hinge on the broader containment of the coronavirus spread. Our dashboard Trends In U.S. Covid-19 Cases provides an overview of how the pandemic has been spreading in the U.S. and contrasts with trends in Brazil and Russia. Following the Fed stimulus — which set a floor on fear — the market has been willing to “look through” the current weak period and take a longer-term view. With investors focusing their attention on 2021 results, the valuations become important in finding value. Though market sentiment can be fickle, and evidence of an uptick in new cases could spook investors once again.

While Paccar’s stock has moved, Electric vehicles are the future of transportation, but picking the right EV stocks can be tricky. Investing in Electric Vehicle Component Supplier Stocks can be a good alternative to play the growth in the EV market.

See all Trefis Price Estimates and Download Trefis Data here

What’s behind Trefis? See How It’s Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs For CFOs and Finance Teams | Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.