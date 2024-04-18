Is PACCAR (PCAR) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is PACCAR (PCAR). PCAR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.99. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.89. Over the past year, PCAR's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.97 and as low as 9.44, with a median of 11.73.

We also note that PCAR holds a PEG ratio of 1.73. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. PCAR's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.51. Over the past 52 weeks, PCAR's PEG has been as high as 1.90 and as low as 0.94, with a median of 1.17.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that PCAR has a P/CF ratio of 11.18. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. PCAR's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 13.47. PCAR's P/CF has been as high as 11.84 and as low as 8.57, with a median of 9.92, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that PACCAR is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, PCAR sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

