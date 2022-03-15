Is Pacasmayo (CPAC) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Pacasmayo (CPAC) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Pacasmayo is a member of our Construction group, which includes 104 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Pacasmayo is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPAC's full-year earnings has moved 97.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CPAC has returned 6.8% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have lost an average of 18.1%. This shows that Pacasmayo is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Fluor (FLR). The stock has returned 14.3% year-to-date.

In Fluor's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 17.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Pacasmayo belongs to the Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 15.5% this year, meaning that CPAC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Fluor belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry. This 21-stock industry is currently ranked #200. The industry has moved +0.6% year to date.

Pacasmayo and Fluor could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.