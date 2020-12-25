Is P.A.M. Transportation (PTSI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is P.A.M. Transportation (PTSI). PTSI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.26 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 23.61. Over the past 52 weeks, PTSI's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.42 and as low as 4.70, with a median of 11.76.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is PTSI's P/B ratio of 1.83. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. PTSI's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.05. PTSI's P/B has been as high as 2.49 and as low as 0.95, with a median of 1.63, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. PTSI has a P/S ratio of 0.54. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.15.

Finally, our model also underscores that PTSI has a P/CF ratio of 5.44. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. PTSI's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.67. Over the past year, PTSI's P/CF has been as high as 6.21 and as low as 2.01, with a median of 4.38.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in P.A.M. Transportation's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PTSI is an impressive value stock right now.

