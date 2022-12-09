Is Oxford Industries (OXM) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Oxford Industries (OXM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Oxford Industries is one of 285 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Oxford Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OXM's full-year earnings has moved 6.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that OXM has returned about 0.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 33.1% on average. This means that Oxford Industries is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

RCI Hospitality (RICK) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.6%.

In RCI Hospitality's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Oxford Industries belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #180 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 27% so far this year, so OXM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, RCI Hospitality falls under the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Currently, this industry has 31 stocks and is ranked #95. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -33.5%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Oxford Industries and RCI Hospitality. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

