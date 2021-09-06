Is Oxford Industries, Inc.'s (NYSE:OXM) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Oxford Industries' (NYSE:OXM) stock is up by a considerable 6.7% over the past month. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Oxford Industries' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Oxford Industries is:

12% = US$57m ÷ US$474m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.12.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Oxford Industries' Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

At first glance, Oxford Industries seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 14% the company's ROE looks quite decent. However, while Oxford Industries has a pretty respectable ROE, its five year net income decline rate was 31% . So, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

As a next step, we compared Oxford Industries' performance with the industry and found thatOxford Industries' performance is depressing even when compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 15% in the same period, which is a slower than the company.

NYSE:OXM Past Earnings Growth September 6th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is OXM worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether OXM is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Oxford Industries Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 29% (where it is retaining 71% of its profits), Oxford Industries has seen a decline in earnings as we saw above. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Additionally, Oxford Industries has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 29% of its profits over the next three years. However, Oxford Industries' ROE is predicted to rise to 21% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Oxford Industries certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

