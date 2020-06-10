Is Owens & Minor (OMI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Owens & Minor (OMI). OMI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.62. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.98. OMI's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.74 and as low as 3.82, with a median of 8.88, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that OMI has a PEG ratio of 1.88. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. OMI's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.51. Within the past year, OMI's PEG has been as high as 3.44 and as low as 0.90, with a median of 1.44.

We should also highlight that OMI has a P/B ratio of 1.38. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.12. Over the past 12 months, OMI's P/B has been as high as 1.39 and as low as 0.31, with a median of 0.81.

Finally, our model also underscores that OMI has a P/CF ratio of 6.55. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 20.54. Over the past 52 weeks, OMI's P/CF has been as high as 6.57 and as low as 1.42, with a median of 3.75.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Owens & Minor's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, OMI looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

