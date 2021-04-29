Is Owens & Minor (OMI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Owens & Minor (OMI). OMI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.09 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 27.97. Over the past 52 weeks, OMI's Forward P/E has been as high as 24.77 and as low as 9.83, with a median of 12.39.

Another notable valuation metric for OMI is its P/B ratio of 3.80. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.81. Over the past 12 months, OMI's P/B has been as high as 5.02 and as low as 0.99, with a median of 2.95.

Finally, we should also recognize that OMI has a P/CF ratio of 19.55. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. OMI's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 22.60. Over the past year, OMI's P/CF has been as high as 42.36 and as low as 4.69, with a median of 19.96.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Owens & Minor is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, OMI feels like a great value stock at the moment.

