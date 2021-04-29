Is Owens Corning's (NYSE:OC) Share Price Gain Of 112% Well Earned?

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) share price has soared 112% in the last year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! Also pleasing for shareholders was the 21% gain in the last three months. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report. And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 45% in the last three years.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over the last twelve months, Owens Corning actually shrank its EPS by 198%. This was, in part, due to extraordinary items impacting earning in the last twelve months.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

We doubt the modest 1.1% dividend yield is doing much to support the share price. Revenue was pretty stable on last year, so deeper research might be needed to explain the share price rise.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:OC Earnings and Revenue Growth April 29th 2021

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Owens Corning the TSR over the last year was 115%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Owens Corning has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 115% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 17% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Owens Corning better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Owens Corning that you should be aware of.

