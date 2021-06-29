Is Owens Corning (OC) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Owens Corning (OC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Owens Corning is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 98 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. OC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OC's full-year earnings has moved 22.59% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, OC has returned 27.76% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 18.96% on average. As we can see, Owens Corning is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, OC belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #114 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 17.18% this year, meaning that OC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on OC as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.